Hart named new Dearborn Heights police chief

Dearborn Heights has a new police chief, the city's mayor said Thursday.

Mayor Bill Bazzi said he has appointed Jerrod Hart Dearborn Heights' chief of police, effective Monday. Hart joins the department from the Saline Police Department, where he had been chief since 2017.

"It is my great pleasure to welcome Chief Hart to the Department," Bazzi said in a post on the department's official Facebook page. "The Chief brings with him a wealth of first-hand operational and administrative experience, gained through over 30 years of patrol, investigative and command experience in the profession.

"I am confident Chief Hart’s impressive history, coupled with his community-oriented leadership focus will make him an effective leader for the Dearborn Heights Police Department — in addition to an effective community-minded ambassador for our residents."

Hart succeeds Mark Meyers. Bazzi said an interim chief will oversee the department until Hart begins his tenure.

The new police chief said in a statement that he is excited to join the department and feels a strong connection to the city because he went to church in Dearborn Heights when he was growing up.

"As a contemporary law enforcement professional with over 30 years’ experience, my immediate focus will be ensuring the public’s safety, assessing internal and external customer service, officer wellness initiatives, and building trust with staff and community members," he said. "I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and serving our beautiful community with a focus on transparency, building trust and accountability."

