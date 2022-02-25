Lincoln Park High students filmed themselves smoking meth in bathroom, district says

Four Lincoln Park High School students could face charges after they were accused of using methamphetamine on campus this week, the district's leader announced Friday.

An investigation found the youths filmed themselves "gathered in a bathroom stall at the high school on Thursday to smoke a substance from a glass pipe," said Terry Dangerfield, Lincoln Park Public Schools superintendent, in a letter to parents. "Once administrators learned of the incident on Thursday, they searched the students and immediately contacted the Lincoln Park Police Department."

The students were transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation "as they appeared to be under the influence," Dangerfield said.

The Lincoln Park Police Department on Friday verified the teens had been using methamphetamine, according to Dangerfield's letter.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes the substance as a "powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system" and can be smoked, swallowed, snorted or injected.

Officials said the students recorded a video of the incident that was shared on social media, Dangerfield said.

"We will continue working with local police as they complete their investigation," he said in the letter. "In accordance with our school policies and procedures, the students involved in the incident face potential disciplinary action including expulsion and they face potential charges resulting from the police investigation."

The Lincoln High School principal did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

"We are extremely disappointed by this incident," Dangerfield said. "We ask that all our families take the time to speak to their children about the dangers of illegal drug use. Possessing or using illegal drugs will be not tolerated at Lincoln Park Public Schools."