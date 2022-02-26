Driver sought in road-rage shooting on NB I-75 in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a reported road-rage shooting Friday that briefly led to the closure of Interstate 75 on Detroit's north side.

Detroit police alerted MSP about a driver who had called police after returning home, saying he was shot at on the freeway around 6:30 p.m., MSP said on Twitter.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the caller was involved in a road rage incident where the suspect and victim failed to yield to one another at the end of the ramp from Outer Drive to I-75 N/B," the post read.

"The suspect vehicle driver shot from his vehicle at the caller's vehicle."

The caller was not injured, and authorities recovered a bullet from the vehicle, state police said.

The northbound I-75 lanes were closed near Outer Drive for more than an hour as troopers investigated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.

The shooting follows other road-rage incidents involving gunfire on area roads.

On Tuesday, Michigan State Police investigated two on Interstate 94 and Southfield Freeway.

Last week, a motorist reported someone shooting from a van on northbound I-75 in Oakland County.

Days earlier, one person was injured after a shooting on I-94 near Telegraph in Wayne County.

On Feb. 1, state police found that road rage allegedly led a man driving a Lincoln MKX to fire shots at a Dodge Charger on I-94 near 12 Mile in Macomb County.

In 2021, MSP, which has jurisdiction over the state's freeways, investigated 67 freeway shootings in District 2, which covers Metro Detroit.

The incidents prompted police to increase patrols on freeways.