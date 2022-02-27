Eastbound M-14 reopens at I-275 near Plymouth after crash
Hani Barghouthi
The Detroit News
Eastbound lanes reopened Sunday night on M-14 at Interstate 275 near Plymouth following a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
The freeway had closed due to a crash, the agency said on Twitter at about 7 p.m.
Details about the crash were not available Sunday evening, but no injuries were reported, according to 1st Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police.
At around 7:45 p.m., cars were being towed in order to clear the freeway, Shaw said.
By 8:37 p.m., MDOT announced that the lanes had reopened.
