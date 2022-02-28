Ecorse educator arrested in sexual misconduct investigation

A school administrator in Ecorse was arrested Monday on allegations of criminal sexual conduct, officials confirmed.

The assistant principal of Ecorse Community High School was taken into custody at a school building, according to Ecorse Public Schools Superintendent Josha Talison.

He is accused of first-degree criminal sexual conductin an incident from eight years ago, according to Erika Erickson, communications director of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

He has not been charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The sheriff's office assisted the Detroit Police Department in making the arrest, Erickson said.

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

"The district was made aware of this situation this morning," said Talison. "The district will work with legal authorities regarding this matter as well. The safety of the district’s students is our main priority."

