2 charged in Detroit fatal shooting, armed robbery

Two men have been charged with the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old Detroit resident last week, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Delron Devall Black Jr., 28, and Kenneth Cecil Daniel, 30, were arraigned on charges including felony murder and armed robbery, records show.

They were identified as suspects in the shooting, reported around 11:34 p.m. Thursday.

Detroit police officers were dispatched to a building in the 12000 block of Greenfield and found a man, Albert Williams, in the doorway with multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said. Medics pronounced him dead.

Prosecutors allege an argument between Williams and the suspects escalated; "Black fired a handgun, fatally wounding the victim," authorities said in a statement.

"It is further alleged that Defendant Black and Defendant Daniel robbed the victim before fleeing the scene."

Black also has been charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm, prosecutors said.

A $1 million bond each was set for Black and Daniel. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 10, followed by a preliminary examination a week later in Detroit's 36th District Court.