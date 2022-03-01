Wayne Co. released hundreds of inmates for COVID. Was public safety compromised?
George Hunter
The Detroit News
Detroit — Prisoners released early from the Wayne County Jail amid COVID-19 concerns over a 20-month period committed at least 15 violent crimes, according to a study and a review of jail records by The Detroit News.
Overall, the 339 people released early were charged with 96 offenses. More than half of those were for probation violations, and some of the most serious alleged crimes occurred after the convict's natural sentence would have ended.