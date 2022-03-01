Man arrested in woman's death at Huron Township mobile park

Authorities arrested a man in connection with the slaying of a woman in Huron Township last weekend.

The township Department of Public Safety Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a shooting at the Huron Estates mobile home community in the 27000 block of Bordeau around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, officials said in a statement.

Emergency personnel arrived within five minutes and found a 36-year-old resident with a gunshot wound, according to the release. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities launched an investigation with help from Michigan State Police.

A 30-year-old Huron Township resident was arrested and remained in custody Tuesday, police said. Other details were not released.

“Our Detective Bureau, in partnership with patrol and command staff, has conducted a methodical and thorough investigation over the past several days and have worked non-stop to ensure no available detail was missed," said Everette Robbins, the township public safety director. "Every investigative tool available to us was utilized."

The case will be reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for charges, township officials said Tuesday.

"The investigation is still ongoing and no other information will be released until a charging decision is made by the Prosecuting Attorney’s office," Robbins said.