Paczki galore: Metro Detroiters snatch up Fat Tuesday treats

Whether you're a traditionalist or up for experimenting with new flavors, Metro Detroit bakeries once again delivered the paczki on Fat Tuesday.

And Michiganians once again ate them up.

Many popular places, such as New Martha Washington Bakery in Hamtramck, had the usual lineup of customers early to snag treats for themselves, family members, coworkers and friends.

Custard and fruit are the standard flavors for paczki, but some bakeries and restaurants really get wild with new school ideas.

One creation new this year: the "craczki" made with croissant dough, so it's filled like pączki but has a flakier pastry. It was dreamed up by Promenade Artisan Foods, which has locations in Trenton and Detroit’s New Center, and it teamed with another Downriver business to offer a Nashville hot chicken craczki (they pronounce it CROON-shki). They take hot chicken tenders from Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken in Waffles in Riverview, and stuff them, along with house-made slaw on one of their croissant/pączek hybrids.

Other unusual and more typical takes on the annual treat:

