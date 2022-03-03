Huron Township man charged in deadly shooting of girlfriend

A Huron Township man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

Nathan Jordan-Donald Barks, 30, is charged with the fatal shooting of Dawn Sinkey, 36, also of Huron Township. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and two counts of felony firearm.

Barks is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 34th District Court.

Police were called around 1:15 p.m. Feb. 27 to a residence in the 27430 block of Bordeau in Huron Township. When officers arrived, they found Sinkey with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities allege Sinkey was shot following an argument with Barks.