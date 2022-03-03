War in Ukraine underscores need for 'ethical leadership ... doing right thing,' WSU professor says

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine sparks more bloodshed and alarms people around the world, Wayne State University at a rally Thursday heard messages about the global implications of the war.

Wayne State University professor Alisa Moldavanova teaches a course on ethics. She said the conflict helped underscore the concepts for her students in real time.

"Ethical leadership is about doing the right thing," she told a crowd gathered on campus. "And I think the world should be doing the right thing. All of us here should be doing the right thing. Much like my family and other people in Ukraine are doing the right thing."

The importance of speaking up, helping and taking action anchored the peace vigil Moldavanova helped lead to support Ukrainians.

The event came as Russian forces battled for control of a crucial energy-producing city in Ukraine’s south on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.

The fighting came as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

"We pray for peace and an immediate end to the violence," said Ahmad Ezzeddine, Wayne State's vice president for academic student affairs and global engagement.

Ukrainians have fiercely resisted the Russians as they take up arms to protect their country.

"I am proud of Ukraine," Andrii Derlytsia, an undergraduate exchange student from Ukraine attending Wayne State, said. "I am proud of Ukrainians."

Viktor Burlaka, who teaches in the WSU School of Social Work and has ties to Ukraine, described the situation as pivotal and galvanizing.

"Ukraine did not cease to exist and we are still alive," he said. "Ukraine is magnified, and today it's in the heart of people around the world. We are united and organized as never before."

The chance to highlight the conflict brought students such as Nolan Babinski, 20, a political science major from Wixom whose ancestors left Ukraine in the 1920s.

"The strength of the Ukrainian people is very uplifting," he said. "They fought against the Soviets. They fought against the Nazis and they're fighting again. Like what (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: they're not giving up any more of Ukraine. (Russia) already took Crimea in 2014. If they want anything else, they're gonna have to fight for it. And Russia's paying the price."

Speakers referenced the plight of the residents as the bombardment continues, even at night.

At least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded, according to the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, though it acknowledged that is a vast undercount, and Ukraine said more than 2,000 civilians have died. The figures could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia's invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said.

"The need is exponential now," said Vera Petrusha of Troy, who is active with the St. Mary the Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Southfield and runs the nonprofit Ukrainian Children’s Aid and Relief Effort.

"Children are arriving with just the clothes on the back ... It's heart wrenching. My family is in bunkers. They can barely make calls to let us know that they’re alive."

Olena Danylyuk, who has taught at the university, help leads the Ukrainian American Civic Committee of Metropolitan Detroit and is active with the Michigan Ukraine American Crisis Response Committee, addressed the audience while draped in a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag in the wintry a

She said her homeland desperately needs aid as well as more action from international allies.

"Today we are relying on your help," she said. "Only united we can win."

As the fighting continues, support for Ukraine has grown around the world and in Metro Detroit, where multiple demonstrations have unfolded and those with links to the region work to keep the issue in the public eye.

This week, some bars and restaurants in Michigan and beyond announced they would no longer stock Russian vodka in solidarity with Ukraine. Some states have also banned Russian vodka.

Local businesses have also pledged to donate to causes supporting Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

Those targeted include Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally.

The United States also will impose visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs as well as 47 relatives and close associates, the White House said in a statement.

The White House added: “As President Biden said, we will continue to work with our Allies and partners to hold accountable the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who are profiting from this violent regime.”

In his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. was sending $1 billion in direct aid to Ukraine, and that he'd worked with 30 other countries to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around the world to help "blunt" gas prices at home.

The Associated Press contributed.