Wayne County judge lied about son's abuse of her grandsons, official finds
Oralandar Brand-Williams
The Detroit News
Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Tracy Green was aware her grandsons were being physically abused by her son and lied to investigators about the abuse, a retired judge has ruled.
In a 27-page ruling released Monday, retired Ann Arbor trial Judge Betty Widgeon determined that Green violated Michigan court rules and the state's rules of professional conduct by knowingly concealing evidence of the abuse of her grandsons and making false statements about her knowledge of that abuse.