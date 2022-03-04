Underground storage tank believed culprit in Flat Rock spill

Flat Rock — The source of a late February chemical spill in Flat Rock is believed to be an underground storage tank on the grounds of Flat Rock Metal that "dates back as far as 100 years," state environmental officials said Friday.

Two weeks ago, anglers told city officials about a "sheen" on a Huron River tributary, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The city reported the issue to the department's pollution emergency alert system.