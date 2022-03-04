Girl, 15, accused of making threat against Anderson High in Southgate arrested

Southgate — A 15-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly making a threat against Anderson High School, police said Friday.

The threat was sent Thursday in messages and investigators identified a suspect Friday morning, they said.

Officials said the freshman admitted to sending the messages and is currently lodged at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Investigators plan to submit their findings to the county prosecutor's office for its review and a decision on charges, they said.