SE Michigan under wind advisory with 45-50 mph gusts; 35K without power

Southeast Michigan is under a wind advisory with damaging 45-50 mph gusts expected as a cold front sweeps through the region.

The advisory, which took effect at about 11:20 a.m., is a downgrade from a high wind warning that was in effect earlier.

Southwest winds are expected to blow down trees, limbs and power lines, and make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe, Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Livingston counties.

The main swath of winds is expected to last until about noon and diminish in the early afternoon, according to Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Gusts of wind are still expected until sunset, Varcie added.

Temperatures will drop from the mid- to upper-50s during the day, into the 40s in the afternoon and evening, and upper-30s by around 10 p.m.

The weather service is urging people to avoid being outside around trees and branches, steer clear of windows in their homes, and use caution if they must drive.

“Make sure that you have your devices charged and ready to go in case you do experience a power outage,” said Varcie.

DTE Energy has activated its storm response plan, mobilized team members, and is prepared to restore power to those impacted by outages.

At 11:27 a.m. DTE reported 12,065 customers without power with outage concentrations in and near Delray in Detroit, Taylor, Flat Rock, Gibraltar, and Saline, and 240 crews in the field.

DTE customers can report a power outage or downed wire through the DTE app or website, or by calling or 800-477-4747.

The utility is advising people to consider all down power lines as live and dangerous, stay at least 20 feet from them and not to touch anything they may be in contact with.

Consumers Energy reported 22,215 customers without power at 11:28 a.m. with concentrations north of Midland near Gladwin and Secord Lake, and in west Michigan between Grand Rapids and Big Rapids. It has 170 crews in t

Consumers Energy customers can report a power outage or downed wire at consumersenergy.com or by calling 800-477-5050.