Plea for tips in Grosse Pointe Farms home invasions at seniors' apartments

Grosse Pointe Farms — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man wanted in connection with three home invasions last week, officials said.

Investigators released an image of the man captured by security cameras.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the American House senior living apartments, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man entered the Henry Ford Medical Center-Cottage emergency room and took an elevator to the Memory Care Unit of the American House apartments on the third floor. He entered three separate apartments through unlocked doors. One of the apartments was occupied at the time.

Police said the man left the building through the north side of the center's emergency room.

Anyone with information should call Grosse Pointe Farms Police Det. Lt. Antonino Trupiano at (313) 885-2100.