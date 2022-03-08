Belleville High student removed; he brought gun to school, police say

The Detroit News

A Belleville High School student was removed after bringing a gun to the building Monday, police said.

The weapon was reported after the 15-year-old dropped it in a bathroom around 8 a.m., the Belleville Police Department said.

The student was sent to the Wayne County youth home, police said. Other details were not released.

The incident prompted Van Buren Public Schools to hold a meeting Monday night.

Officials with the district and Belleville High did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident came after two other Wayne County students faced discipline for having guns at school last week. One involved a Detroit charter school, the other a technology and arts academy in the Detroit Public Schools Community District.