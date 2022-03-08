State suspends license of Harper Woods car dealership

State officials have suspended the license of a Harper Woods auto dealership and have sought to have it revoked, they said Monday.

The Michigan Department of State said it suspended the license of Reasonable Rides, located at 19240 Kelly Road near Moross, for several reasons. The dealership is owned by Toryiano Richardson, according to the department.

It said the business has continuously failed to apply for title and registration in the purchaser’s name within 15 days as required by state code, improperly completed applications for title and registration, submitted improper sales tax and underreported the sales price of a vehicle.

Officials said they will seek the revocation of the dealer’s license at an administrative hearing.

Any consumer with a complaint against Reasonable Rides should call the department's Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at (517) 335-1410.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez