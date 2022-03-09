Highland Park wants its own water plant again for $90M. Critics have doubts

Highland Park — The city of Highland Park intends to apply for $10 million in state funds to replace aging lead water lines, a step toward its eventual goal of supplying and treating its own water — something the city did for most of its history until the last decade.

The total price tag for turning off its water supply from the Great Lakes Water Authority and revamping Highland Park's water plant and distribution lines is as much as $90 million to $100 million, according to the city. The money would have to come from other sources, city officials said.

"It has to happen," said Cathy Square, Highland Park's city administrator. "Highland Park cannot function on standby, emergency water. The city is designed to be supported by its water plant in the city."

The quest comes as the Wayne County community has generated controversy with communities throughout Metro Detroit by not paying vast portions of its water and sewer bills, wracking up $52 million in debt. Highland Park officials have contended they have been overcharged and have fought litigation seeking repayment.

When the Great Lakes Water Authority last month approved a 3.7% hike in wholesale water rates and a 2.4% increase in sewer rates starting July 1, several Metro Detroit residents criticized the increases tied in part to Highland Park's debt. Almost half of the 2.4% sewage rate hike is tied to the city's debt and is being passed on to GLWA's remaining member communities.

Despite the uproar, Highland Park wants to go back to how things were for the better part of a century until 2012, when the state environmental department ordered the city to shut off its water service and forced it to take water from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. The Great Lakes Water Authority inherited that deal upon its creation in 2016.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality cited "turbidity," or cloudy water, as a concern to local officials for years. After several violations were handed to the city, dating back to 2008, the state shut down the water treatment plant.

Highland Park and Grosse Pointe Farms share water rights to Lake St. Clair, and the lake is where Highland Park once sourced its water, pumping it underground to the city's treatment plant at Davison and Dequindre in Detroit.

The Great Lakes Water Authority — and before it, the Detroit water department — gets Highland Park's water from the Detroit River.

The water plant needs about $30 million in upgrades, said Damon Square, director of the Highland Park water department.

But the water plant is only the final piece of the puzzle.

The first piece is the replacement of all 60 miles of water distribution lines in the city.

The fix is replacing water mains and service lines leading to homes and businesses. Many of those service lines are made of lead and can contaminate the water. There is a state mandate for all communities to remove lead services lines by 2040.

Some water mains are 115 years old. About 41% of its water main system is six inches in diameter and needs to be upgraded to at least eight inches, according to the city.

About eight miles of distribution lines have been replaced in the last five years, said Damon Garrett, director of Highland Park's Water Department. The city hopes to pick up the pace to eight to 10 miles per year.

But Brian Baker, who represents Macomb County on the Great Lakes Water Authority board, has his doubts. Baker said "it doesn't make financial sense" for a community of Highland Park's size to spend so much on its water plant.

Flint comparisons

The return to a locally operated water plant has a recent precedent. The genesis of the Flint lead-contaminated water crisis occurred when Flint broke ties with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, which drew Flint's water from Lake Huron. Flint officials felt they were being overcharged for water.

As Flint awaited the completion of a new regional water authority, the city's water source was switched to the Flint River on a "temporary" basis before its water plant and lead distribution lines had been updated.

In April 2014, river water began flowing to Flint homes and businesses. Within weeks, residents were complaining about the color, smell and taste of the water.

An independent gubernatorial task force blamed the failure of Flint and state officials to properly treat the more-acidic water from the river with corrosion controls, which caused lead in supply pipes to enter the city's drinking water. Residents in the city of more than 90,000 residents were exposed to elevated lead levels. State and federal emergencies were declared, and Flint ultimately returned to its original source of water from the newly formed Great Lakes Water Authority.

In this case, Highland Park is focusing on upgrading its distribution lines first.

"Even if someone gave us $30 million right now, we'd dump it into distributions and get as many miles as we can repaired," Garrett said. "The quicker we can get that done, the quicker we bring the plant online."

Highland Park's water plant has been offline for a decade but was in need of major upgrades before then.

"Realistically, we would need 90 (million) to $100 million" for the entire fix, Garrett said. "If it's $30 million for the plant, and then 50 miles to replace, at $1 million and change each. So if you handed me $90 million, I could do it all at the same time. I could get the distribution repaired in its entirety, and I could build a new plant."

By new plant, Garrett means upgrading the existing water plant, built in the early 1920s.

When it was shut down, the process and pumping equipment were from the original construction of the facility, according to a water department planning document.

Changing times

Water independence was once seen as a business necessity. Ford Motor Co.'s Highland Park plant was a major user and wanted a dependable source. Decades later, Chrysler was headquartered in the city before moving to Auburn Hills in the mid-1990s.

A city that peaked at 66,000 people in 1926 now has about 9,000 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Now, city leaders view water independence as a public necessity.

Garrett, the water director, cast water independence as a matter of self-determination.

"If I get in a brand new plant, maybe I control my destiny a little bit more," Garrett said. "It'll cost the same or less than I'm currently being charged to have somebody else manage our water system, and be able to have free rein over establishing the rates to where they want them to be."

The 10-year "emergency" connection to Detroit and the GLWA has resulted in controversy. The GLWA claims publicly Highland Park has not paid into the system to the tune of $52 million.

At its Feb. 23 GLWA board meeting, when its fiscal year 2023 budget was approved, Melvindale resident Laurel Smith was one of several from the town of about 13,000 to speak up. She said she couldn't afford to pay bills for other people's service.

"We have to live on budgets as well," Smith said during public comment. "How do we have to recover Highland Park's bad debt? How is that fair to us?

"I can't tell you what a burden this water bill causes every time there's an increase," Smith added. "Why do we have to pay for water we're not using?"

But Highland Park cites a February 2021 Wayne County Circuit Court ruling, which found that any debts it owed to the Detroit/GLWA water system were "subsumed" in a 2020 settlement. In that settlement, Highland Park was granted $1 million from Detroit for the overcharge.

Square, the city administrator, said Highland Park has yet to see that $1 million.

In July 2021, GLWA sued Highland Park for the debt in the Michigan Court of Claims. The case was stayed in December.

In Highland Park's eyes, there is no such debt.

"We won," Square said of the lawsuit. "They are dreaming that someday it will be overturned, by using the press and politics to beat up on Highland Park."

Where's the money?

Baker, the Macomb County representative on the GLWA board, said Highland Park's quest won't work. He noted 80% of Highland Park's $52 million debt is on the sewer side, so water independence would only solve 20% of the problem.

"What would the payback be?" Baker asked. "Where are they going to get the money?"

City water director Garrett admits: "That kind of capital is not out there."

Garrett added that "grants, principal forgiveness and negative-interest loans are all options that would need to be considered to make this possible."

In past years, both Highland Park and its school system were under state emergency management due to financial troubles. Highland Park schools were the last government body in Michigan to exit emergency management in June 2018.

Baker said Highland Park would be able to lower its water rates if it negotiated a 30-year contract with GLWA instead of continuing on the "emergency" water connection. He said utilities prefer long-term deals for stability's sake, "so they know a community's not going to pull out."

Ahead of fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, Highland Park has filed an intent to seek $10 million in loans from Michigan's Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to replace distribution lines, said Scott Dean, a spokesman for EGLE.

Since 1997, the drinking water fund has issued 339 loans totaling nearly $1.5 billion, according to its 2021 annual report. About $1 billion of that amount, or two-thirds, was spent replacing or upgrading old distribution lines.

