Taylor man, 19, charged with making bomb threat against his school

A 19-year-old Taylor man has been charged in connection with a bomb threat that was made Monday against a school, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Malik Eugene Adams was charged Tuesday in 23rd District Court in Taylor with making a false report or threat of a bomb or harmful device, officials said Wednesday.

A judge set his bond at $1,000 and scheduled his next court date for March 21.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Authorities said Taylor officers were called at about 10 a.m. Monday to the Taylor Career and Technical Center in the 9600 block of Westlake near Telegraph and Wick for a report of a bomb threat. The center is part of the Taylor School District.

They spoke with a witness who told them a student, later identified as Adams, had threatened to blow up the school after he was removed from class for disruption, according to officials.

