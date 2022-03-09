Tip leads to 3 arrests, 65 pounds of meth, 3 pounds of cocaine at Detroit Metro Airport

Romulus — A tip has led to the arrest of three travelers at Detroit Metro Airport and the seizure of a suspected 65 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 pounds of cocaine, the airport said Wednesday.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Police, acting on a tip, made the arrests on March 3, said Erica Donerson, a spokeswoman for the airport.

The travelers were headed from California to Tennessee but connected in Detroit, Donerson said. The suspected drugs allegedly were found in the suspects' bags.

"Acting on a tip, our officers responded quickly to prevent drugs from making it onto the streets," said airport authority CEO Chad Newton, in a statement. "I’m proud of our team."