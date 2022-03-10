Ypsilanti man, 61, critical after being shot while driving in Highland Park

A 61-year-old Ypsilanti man is listed in critical condition after being shot Wednesday while driving in Highland Park, Michigan State Police said.

A passenger in the man's vehicle was not injured, officials said Thursday, and authorities continue to search for the shooter.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the Davison Freeway and Oakland Avenue, police said.

Troopers were summoned by Detroit police to a hospital where they were with the victim of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was driving a Honda minivan westbound on the Davison near Conant. A silver SUV followed them.

After the Honda exited the freeway and reached the intersection of the Davison and Oakland, someone fired several rounds into the minivan, striking the victim several times, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.