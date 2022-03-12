Detroit man, 18, fatally struck by semi while crossing I-275 in Canton
Canton — An 18-year-old man from Detroit was struck by a semi while he was attempting to cross Interstate 275 Friday night following a car crash, police said.
The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. at southbound I-275 and Ford Road.
Michigan State Police's initial investigation determined there was a single-car crash on the northbound side of I-175. Three occupants of the vehicle got out and attempted to cross the southbound lanes of I-275.
One of the occupants, the 18-year-old man, was then struck by a semi traveling south on I-275 as he attempted to cross.
The other two occupants were located by Canton police and the semi-truck driver stopped at the scene.
I-275 was closed for two hours during the investigation.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_