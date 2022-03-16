Detroit homicide suspect arrested near Dearborn high school

A suspect in a homicide in Detroit was arrested Wednesday near a high school in Dearborn, police said.

Dearborn police said officers arrested the man at about 8:40 a.m.

They said Detroit police officers pursued a vehicle in connection with a homicide and the driver briefly parked it in the student parking lot at Fordson High School. The high school is located on Ford Road at Schaefer.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Dearborn police officers pursued him as he ran east toward Schaefer, caught him and arrested him without incident, according to authorities.

During the incident, the high school was locked down for about 20 minutes, officials said. They said there are no suspected threats to the school related to the incident.

Officials said the suspect was turned over to Detroit police to await charges.