Driver shot on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn, MSP says

The Detroit News

The southbound Southfield Freeway in Dearborn reopened Tuesday night after an investigation into a reported shooting.

The victim told Michigan State Police he was traveling south in the center lane on the Southfield Freeway near Oakwood at about 9:10 p.m. when a white Chrysler pulled alongside his vehicle on the driver's side and a passenger started shooting.

The victim, driving a Dodge Charger, had a minor graze wound to his right arm and was treated at Beaumont Hospital Oakwood in Dearborn, MSP tweeted. His vehicle also was struck.

MSP said a firearm also was recovered from the victim's vehicle.

Investigators were looking for evidence at the scene late Monday and "troopers are interviewing the victim," MSP said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation also alerted that the southbound lanes of the freeway were closed "due to an incident." The department said just after midnight Wednesday that the southbound lanes had reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.