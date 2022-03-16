Detroit woman, 25, gets jail, probation for stealing from cars in Livonia

A 25-year-old Detroit woman was sentenced Tuesday to 55 days in jail and two years of probation for larceny from automobiles in Livonia, police said.

Kwame Dowdell was arraigned Friday on the charge as well as others, including disrupting a business, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of open intoxicants. She pleaded guilty to the larceny charge, according to court records.

Police arrested Dowdell on Thursday after receiving a 911 call from the city's Senior Citizen Center about a woman stealing items from several vehicles parked in its lot, they said.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the woman and the vehicle she was driving as well as its license plate number, according to authorities.

Officers located the vehicle fleeing the scene. Its driver pulled over and fled on foot into an alley, authorities said. They set up a patrol perimeter around the area.

Police later received a call from a woman who told them a woman was hiding in the back seat of her vehicle parked behind a business in the area, they said.

Officers approached the woman and took her into custody.

Livonia police posted video of Dowdell's arrest on the department's Facebook page.

According to court records, Dowdell also pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree retail fraud in connection with a December 2021 theft in Livonia.