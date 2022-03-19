Redford Township police fire on man they allege pointed gun at officers

Redford Township police fired on a suspect they allege pointed a long gun at officers during a domestic violence call involving weapons.

The suspect was wounded and taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. No officers were injured.

About 2:20 a.m. Saturday officers were called to a residence in the 26000 block of Plymouth Road. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and noticed he was holding a long gun, township officials said in a press release.

As officers were leaving the location, police allege the suspect left the residence and pointed the gun at officers who fired numerous shots at the suspect, the statement read.

The case is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.