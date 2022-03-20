Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Highland Park check-cashing business

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Friday shooting death of a Highland Park business owner, police said.

A 53-year-old male from Detroit is accused of shooting the owner of a check-cashing business in the 13000 block of Woodward Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police's Metro Detroit post announced on Twitter.

The owner was a 54-year-old male from West Bloomfield Township, police said.

State police announced the arrest Saturday was made by the Special Investigation Section Detectives and the Second District Fugitive team. They said the suspect was being held pending prosecutor review. Detectives have presented an investigators report to the prosecutor, state police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the unidentified suspect "made contact with the owner of the business when a confrontation occurred," the agency posted on Twitter Friday night. "The suspect shot the owner and fled the building on foot after the shooting and was observed by witnesses running to the northwest."

MSP said at the time that the owner was a 54-year-old West Bloomfield Township resident. State police and police dogs searched the area for the suspect Friday night, but apparently called the search off sometime before 9 p.m., according to an update shared by the agency.

The victim's next-of-kin had been notified Friday, but MSP did not provide the victim's name.

MSP asks anyone with information about the homicide to call its Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi