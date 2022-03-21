Man charged in fatal shooting of Highland Park check-cashing business owner

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Highland Park business owner, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday.

Paul Clifton McColor, 53, was arraigned Monday on murder, larceny, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm charges in connection with the killing of Saad Hanna Halabo, 53, of West Bloomfield Township, Worthy's office said in a release.

Halabo was shot at his check-cashing business in 13930 block of Woodward around 4:16 p.m. Friday.

McColor is accused of entering the employee area of the store, arguing with Halabo before the shooting and then fleeing the store after the owner was shot, prosecutors said.

Police found Halabo inside the store dead with a gunshot wound to the face.

McColor was arrested Saturday following an investigation by Michigan State Police.

McColor was arraigned in 30th District Court in Highland Park and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 29 before Judge Brigette Officer Holley.