Submarine drug smuggler fretted as cocaine empire crumbled, feds say

Detroit — An accused drug kingpin from Metro Detroit building a remote-controlled submarine to allegedly smuggle cocaine around the world dropped f-bombs and fretted about lost profits as his empire imploded following a series of seizures in European ports, according to federal court records.

In a new indictment, prosecutors alleged Ylli Didani, 44, left a digital, real-time trail of woe in texts as drug investigators across Europe seized shipments of his smuggled cocaine. In all, from Spain to the United Kingdom to the Netherlands, from 2017 to 2020, investigators seized more than 4,800 kilograms, or 10,582 pounds of cocaine, hidden aboard cargo ships, according to the court filing.