Feds say Dearborn Heights man blew COVID-19 relief money on Beirut condo
Robert Snell
The Detroit News
A Dearborn Heights couple was arrested and charged Tuesday with separate federal crimes as prosecutors accused the husband of spending $1 million in COVID-19 relief money on a seaside condominium in Beirut.
Wahid Makki and wife Zainab Makki were jailed temporarily Tuesday after prosecutors unsealed criminal complaints in federal court in Detroit. They are scheduled to attend bond hearings Wednesday.