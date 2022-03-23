Wayne County prosecutors: Three family squabbles end with two killings and a sexual assault
George Hunter
The Detroit News
Detroit — Three family squabbles Saturday allegedly ended with a son fatally stabbing his father, a woman gunning down her boyfriend and a man assaulting relatives with a baseball bat and sexually assaulting his mother-in-law, Wayne County prosecutors said.
Shahriss Muhammad, 33, of Detroit was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father, Samuel Logan, 71, also of Detroit.