Dearborn police seek driver who struck woman with car following argument

Dearborn — A woman is recovering after being struck by a car in an alleged road rage incident last week, police said.

They continue to investigate the incident and are looking for the driver.

Officers were called at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 14 to the intersection of Schaefer and Butler for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim and the driver were involved in a dispute sparked by a traffic incident near Michigan Avenue and Schaefer. Both exited their vehicles at Schaefer and Butler and got into an argument.

Police said the driver, described as a woman in her 20s, got back into her blue sedan and drove into the victim before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.