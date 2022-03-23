Man killed in early Tuesday morning shooting in Redford

Redford Township — A man is dead and his pickup truck is missing following an early Tuesday morning shooting, police said.

Officers were called at about 1 a.m. Tuesday to the 24800 block of Five Mile west of Telegraph for a report of shots fired, according to authorities.

Police found the victim. Officials said they have yet to identify a suspect.

They said the victim's gold 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck is missing. The truck has license plate EAU 2098.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call Redford Township Police Capt. Al DiPrima at (313) 387-2571 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.