Redford man accused of beating mother-in-law with bat before raping her

A Redford man is accused of beating his 44-year-old mother-in-law with a bat before sexually assaulting her at knifepoint, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday.

Norman Louis Muscat, 39, is also accused of beating his 14-year-old son and threatening his 32-year-old wife in a series of alleged incidents that led to a confrontation with police in which he was shot.

Muscat is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, six counts of felonious assault and child abuse – second-degree committed in the presence of another child as well as two counts of second-degree child abuse, Worthy's office said.

The alleged incidents occurred around 2:19 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 26000 block of Plymouth Road in Redford.

Police set up a perimeter and Muscat is accused of opening the door of the residence armed with a rifle, prosecutors said. Police fired multiple shots at him striking him once in the chest, and he was taken to a hospital where he was treated, Worthy's office said.

His condition was not released, but Muscat was arraigned Tuesday and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. March 29 before Judge Karen Khalil.

