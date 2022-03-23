How the pandemic impacted Detroit's progress on investigating old rape kits

Detroit — It took a decade for the rape kits of potentially thousands of victims found abandoned in a Detroit warehouse in 2009 to get tested for DNA evidence.

In the years since that chance discovery by an assistant prosecutor who was searching for ballistic evidence, not DNA samples, hundreds of victims have found justice. Wayne County prosecutors have completed more than 4,000 criminal investigations and secured 225 convictions since the last of the 11,341 kits were tested in 2019.