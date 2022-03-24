Redford police said suspect in fatal shooting in custody

Redford Township — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man early Wednesday morning is in custody, police said Thursday.

Officials have not released more information.

Redford police said Wednesday they were investigating the shooting.

According to authorities, officers were called at about 1 a.m. Wednesday to the 24800 block of Five Mile west of Telegraph for a report of shots fired. Officers found the victim and discovered his gold 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck is missing. The truck has license plate EAU 2098.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call Redford Township Police Capt. Al DiPrima at (313) 387-2571 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez