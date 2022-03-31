Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into Wyandotte police car

Wyandotte — A suspected drunken driver is behind bars after crashing into a police car early Tuesday morning in the city, officials said.

Authorities said Thursday the incident happened at about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday after a Wyandotte police officer spotted a vehicle speeding east on Ford Avenue near 23rd Street.

Officials estimate the vehicle was traveling about 70 mph. The speed limit is 30 mph.

The officer notified other officers in the area to attempt to intercept the vehicle before it struck another car or a pedestrian, authorities said. Three other officers responded.

After the vehicle crossed Biddle Avenue, it veered directly at approaching officers, police said. One of them was unable to swerve out of the way and his patrol vehicle was struck in the front by the oncoming driver, they said.

Investigators said the impact disabled both of the vehicles.

They also said the injured officer exited his vehicle and placed the driver under arrest with the help of the other two officers.

Police said the suspect exhibited signs of being highly intoxicated. He was taken to a hospital to be examined before he was lodged at the police department's jail.

Meanwhile, the injured officer was taken to a hospital to be treated and has since been released, officials said.