Dearborn wants ballots printed in Arabic; Wayne County clerk has concerns

Dearborn — A Dearborn City Council resolution that essentially directs the city clerk to provide ballots in Arabic for the Aug. 2 primary election drew support from the state's top election official, but the Wayne County clerk has raised concerns.

A resolution approved 7-0 at the Dearborn council's March 22 meeting requires that the Dearborn city clerk provide "translations for all official ballots, notices, absentee ballot applications, registration forms, appropriate signage and affidavits" in "any language(s) that are the language spoken at home by a minimum of 10,000 or 5% of the city's residents."

Along with English, in Dearborn that includes Arabic.

According to the latest U.S. Census data, 52.3% of Dearborn residents speak a language other than English at home. That compares to about 10% of Michigan as a whole, and 21.5% across America.

About 20% of Dearborn speaks English "less than very well." That compares to 3.4% in Michigan, and 8.2% nationwide.

Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett noted, in a March 24 letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the council's resolution specifies neither a language nor a dialect for the election materials.

Garrett also took issue with the process.

"The protocols on this matter are very important for not only those minority languages in Wayne County but in the entire state," Garrett wrote to Benson on March 24. "The lack of communication between the Secretary of State's office and city and county clerk regarding this matter is beyond negligible."

While writing that her questions were "not in any way designed to thwart or undermine the efforts and authority of Dearborn City Council," Garrett said that every ballot printed in Wayne County in August is done "under the authority and direction of the Wayne County Election Commission."

"What is not clear from the resolution," Garrett added, "is the authority of a local governing body to determine and dictate what another body to another body the authority to implement equitable language provisions."

The Wayne County clerk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Secretary of State's Office sees no such concerns. In a March 30 letter to Garrett, Jake Rollow, external affairs director for Benson's office, said it was Dearborn's decision to make.

"Michigan Election Law does not prohibit printing ballots in other languages in addition to English," Rollow wrote.

He added: "If the city of Dearborn and Wayne County seek to expand voting access among the more than 50 percent of Dearborn residents who speak Arabic, they have authority to do so under the same provisions of the Michigan Election Law governing the general printing of ballots."

Rollow also disputed that there is concern about the process.

"After the Dearborn City Council memorialized its desire to translate election materials and ballots, we expected that the city’s next step would include discussions with you and your staff," Rollow wrote to Garrett.

After noting that "language access expansion is a priority of Secretary Benson’s administration," Rollow closed his letter to Garrett by saying "we thank and congratulate you for supporting this goal of translating ballots in the city of Dearborn for this year’s elections, and offer our assistance should it be needed."

Dearborn City Clerk George Darany did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The city has about 72,000 registered voters.

