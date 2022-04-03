Ukraine war pushes Grosse Pointe Park church on mission to Poland

Grosse Pointe Park — The images of Ukrainian refugees pouring into Poland in the past several weeks spurred Father Andrew Kowalczyk to help those fleeing Russian bombing attacks.

So the pastor of St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Park helped organize a trip on Monday to Przemysl in southeastern Poland, near the Ukrainian border, where hundreds of refugees are living and need assistance after escaping the invasion.

Kowalczyk, 55, will be among 20 volunteers who are making the trip to his homeland on a mission to help refugees with necessities and "who are suffering and crossing the border to find relief from the place of war and to safety," the pastor said.

On Sunday, pastoral leaders from other denominations held a prayer service at St. Clare to appeal for safety for the travelers. The volunteers, some with lineage to Poland, plan to return to the United States on April 13.

"Everyone was moved to their bones, to the core of their being, by the images of children and women being there at the train stations with what little they could grab as they were fleeing their homes to safety," the pastor said. "This is where we come to assist. This is where we come to help, to be the helping hand, perhaps the shoulder to cry and to bring some relief."

The volunteers will stay at the Michaelite Sisters Monastery and Major Seminary, which is sheltering the refugees. They will bring essentials such as lotion, underclothing, shampoo, socks and toothbrushes.

Kowalczyk, who speaks fluent Polish, left Poland in 1994 for Canada. He came to oversee St. Clare nine years ago. The draw to his native land to help Ukrainians is his calling from God to step up, he said.

Sandra Kondrat, 65, said when Andrew asked for volunteers, she also was moved to join. Her parents immigrated from Poland and grew up among Polish and Ukrainian immigrants in Hamtramck.

"And I feel this very strong connection to them," she said of the countries of Poland and Ukraine.

Her father was a prisoner of war in World War II, so she wants to play a role in helping refugees in any way that she can, she said.

"I just have this extreme love and this connection, and I want to just do what I could to help where I could," she said. "There's just this ultimate connection, and I'm just so grateful that I'm able to do something."

Gerard Madej, 72, whose grandparents were born in Poland, also is going on the trip. "I just feel so bad for the people there, and the women and children are leaving the country because unsafe conditions," he said.

"That's what I'm there for, just help out where I can," he said.

