Westland man accused of driving stolen car, fleeing police charged

Livonia — A 21-year-old Westland man accused of driving a stolen car and leading police on a car chase last week is expected to appear in court Thursday, officials said.

Jordan Briggs is scheduled to return to 16th District Court in Livonia for a probable cause conference, according to records.

He was arraigned last week Monday on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a five-year felony, and fleeing and eluding and obstructing police, a two-year felony, records said. A judge set his bond at $30,000.

Livonia Police Department said officers arrested Briggs March 27.

Police who were on patrol in a motel parking lot located a vehicle that recently had been reported stolen to Ecorse police. A short time later, Livonia officers saw a man exit the motel, get into the stolen vehicle and drive away.

The officers attempted to execute a traffic stop, but the driver didn't pull over and fled west on Plymouth Road.

Officials said the driver abandoned the vehicle at one point and fled on foot. Police gave chase and arrested him.