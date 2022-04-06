Flat Rock police seek tips on bank robbery

Flat Rock — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed a bank in the city Tuesday, officials said.

The suspect is described as about 20 years old and six feet tall. He was wearing a white cap, a black mask, a blue coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Flat Rock Police Department's Detective Bureau at (734) 782-2496 ext. 2302 or 2306.

Police said officers were called at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to the First Merchants Bank on Telegraph near Moses for a report of a bank robbery. Officers with the Flat Rock, Rockwood and Brownstown Township police departments responded.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man gave a bank employee a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon. No weapon was seen, officials said.

The man left the bank and headed south toward an alley east of Telegraph where he was last seen, police said.

Searches with a canine unit and a drone were unsuccessful in locating any suspect. During the searches, schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution, officials said.

