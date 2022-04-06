EB I-96 at MLK in Detroit reopens after crash, spill

The Detroit News

Eastbound Interstate 96 at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Detroit has reopened after crews tended to a semitractor-trailer crash that sparked a hazmat incident Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said.

The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m., when two semis collided, the agency said on Twitter. The Detroit Fire Department said a substance leaked during the crash and investigators were working to determine what the substance is.

MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said one of the semis was powered by natural gas. Gas was not being hauled.

The Detroit Fire Department's hazmat team responded but left by 9 p.m. because the "situation has been mitigated," said James Harris, its chief of community relations.

One of the semi drivers was transported to a hospital with what were described as minor injuries, he added.

Traffic was rerouted to Warren for hours as crews worked. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported I-96 reopened around 10 p.m.