Taylor police seek tips on school break-in, theft of baseball equipment

Taylor — A ballpark figure on the worth of baseball equipment stolen from a school: $5,000.

Police said the sports equipment was taken during a break-in at a Taylor school and investigators are looking for two people who stole more than a base.

Police said the two were seen in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Taylor police detectives at (734) 287-6611 ext. 2027.