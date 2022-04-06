Taylor police seek tips on school break-in, theft of baseball equipment
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Taylor — A ballpark figure on the worth of baseball equipment stolen from a school: $5,000.
Police said the sports equipment was taken during a break-in at a Taylor school and investigators are looking for two people who stole more than a base.
Police said the two were seen in a black Chevrolet Malibu.
Anyone with information about the theft should call Taylor police detectives at (734) 287-6611 ext. 2027.