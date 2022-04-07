Detroit man charged in fatal 2021 shooting in Dearborn

A 24-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Inkster man last year.

Ronald Deshawn Yharbrough, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and of felony firearm in connection with the death of Brendan Shelton, 31, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office said in a release.

The shooting occurred around 8:27 a.m. Aug. 2 at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Heather Drive in Dearborn, according to the release. When police responded to a call about the shooting, they found Shelton on the ground in the rear of the building with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said in the release that Yharbrough fired a handgun multiple times, wounding Shelton before fleeing the scene.

No other details have been released about the shooting.

Yharbrough was arraigned Thursday via Zoom in 19th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 22, both before District Court Judge Sam Salamey.

