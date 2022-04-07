Detroit man accused in fatal hit-and-run of Redford gas station clerk charged

Redford Township — A man police believe ran down a gas station clerk with a car and killed him in February has been arrested by U.S. marshals, officials said.

Redford Township Police Capt. Al DiPrima said the suspect was arrested Wednesday in Detroit.

DiPrima said the investigation into the incident, which happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, is ongoing.

David Tyrell Fitzgerald, 28, of Detroit has been arraigned in 17th District Court in Redford on multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon.

A judge ordered Fitzgerald held without bond at the Wayne County Jail and scheduled his next court appearance, a probable cause hearing, for April 19, 2022.

Officials said they expect to amend the charges in the wake of the victim's death.

If convicted on the current charges, he faces up to life in prison for assault with intent to murder, up to 10 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and four years for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Meanwhile, investigators are still looking for a second suspect in connection with the crime, DiPrima said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two men were at the Marathon gas station at 23433 Plymouth Road between West Outer Drive and Telegraph. The two purchased some items but allegedly were also shoplifting some others.

The pair left the store and got into a vehicle and the victim had followed them outside, police said. They said the man driving the vehicle ran the clerk over and fled the scene.

DiPrima said the victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He later died, the captain said.

Media reports identify the victim only as Gerry, a 53-year-old man who worked at the gas station for three decades.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the clerk's family with funeral costs.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Redford Township Police at (313) 387-2500.