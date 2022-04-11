Detroit school bus driver charged in crash that killed teen

A 65-year-old Detroit school bus driver has been charged in connection with a Wednesday crash that injured a Detroit teen, and she could face more severe charges after the teen's death Sunday.

Debra White, 65, was charged Sunday with one count of second-degree child abuse and one count of failure to stop at scene resulting in death in connection to injuries to Zyiar Harris, 13, of Detroit. The charges were issued before Zyiar died. The case will be reviewed after the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office report is completed, the county prosecutor's office said Monday.

White was driving a bus Wednesday for ABC Bus Co. that transported the teen from a Detroit school to an area of East Nevada and Healy, according to the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors allege White did not activate the bus’ lights and stop sign when Zyiar was disembarking and crossing the street. The teen was hit by another vehicle at 4:41 p.m. after getting off the bus. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Sunday from his injuries, according to authorities.

White was arraigned Sunday in 36th District Court and given a $50,000 personal bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 19 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. April 26 before 36th Judge Kenneth King.