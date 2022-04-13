Racist, threatening social media video circulated among Plymouth-Canton students

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools officials said they've investigated and addressed a racist, threatening video posted on social media and circulated among its high school students.

"While this incident took place outside of school, the negative impact is felt by our students, staff, and families which disrupts the learning environment," Monica Merritt, the district's superintendent, said in a statement Monday. "When this matter was initially brought to the attention of the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park administration, it was investigated immediately and addressed with the students involved.

"In P-CCS, we do not condone or tolerate reprehensible acts of this nature," she also said. The district's Plymouth-Canton Educational Park consists of Canton, Plymouth and Salem high schools.

In a letter that district officials sent to parents, they said they cannot disclose specifics about discipline for any student involved with the video.

They also said they are making counselors available to any student who feels traumatized by the threats in the video.

"We understand that this video has caused trauma and fear among students," officials said. "Administrators, counselors, and support team members are available to listen to students and to give additional support at school."