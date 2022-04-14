Dearborn man gets 15 years for distributing images of child sex abuse, feds say

Detroit — A Dearborn man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography, officials said.

Sean McClanahan, 51, received his sentence Wednesday as part of a plea agreement, officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Detroit said.

As part of his plea deal, McClanahan admitted to distributing more than 600 images of child sex abuse and images of infants and toddlers. Authorities said the agency began investigating McClanahan after he sent an undercover officer a link to files on July 1, 2018.

Officials also said McClanahan’s guilty plea is his second conviction for a federal child pornography offense. He committed this latest crime while he was still on supervised release for his first.