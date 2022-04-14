Two Riverview schools locked down Thursday due to 'serious incident'

Riverview — A police situation Thursday at a business down the street from the city's high school and bus garage prompted authorities to temporarily lock down two school buildings, police said.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m., officials said. As a precaution, Riverview Community High School and Memorial Elementary School were locked down.

They said a suspect was arrested within the hour and the lockdown was lifted.

However, the brief closure delayed school bus routes.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our students and parents, and we appreciate your understanding," the police department said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. "The safety of our children and our community is our first priority."